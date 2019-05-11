Tata Investment Corporation standalone net profit rises 24.90% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.19% to Rs 24.95 croreNet profit of Tata Investment Corporation rose 24.90% to Rs 18.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.19% to Rs 24.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.59% to Rs 147.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 126.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.97% to Rs 181.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 160.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales24.9525.25 -1 181.74160.87 13 OPM %82.6174.06 -88.3888.27 - PBDT20.6218.72 10 160.72142.10 13 PBT20.5818.70 10 160.63141.99 13 NP18.8115.06 25 147.65126.64 17
