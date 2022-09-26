Volumes soar at Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd counter

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd recorded volume of 806 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 209.45 lakh shares

Indoco Remedies Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 September 2022.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd recorded volume of 806 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 209.45 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.01% to Rs.196.45. Volumes stood at 653.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Indoco Remedies Ltd notched up volume of 2.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82878 shares. The stock rose 0.69% to Rs.335.65. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd saw volume of 6.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.02 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.42% to Rs.415.05. Volumes stood at 83224 shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd clocked volume of 3.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.08% to Rs.735.05. Volumes stood at 40634 shares in the last session.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd registered volume of 1.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 62560 shares. The stock slipped 3.25% to Rs.1,141.45. Volumes stood at 1.59 lakh shares in the last session.

