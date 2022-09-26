JUST IN
Suzlon Energy drops after announcing 5:21 rights issue to raise Rs 1,200 cr
Business Standard

Volumes soar at Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd recorded volume of 806 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 209.45 lakh shares

Indoco Remedies Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 September 2022.

Indoco Remedies Ltd notched up volume of 2.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82878 shares. The stock rose 0.69% to Rs.335.65. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd saw volume of 6.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.02 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.42% to Rs.415.05. Volumes stood at 83224 shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd clocked volume of 3.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.08% to Rs.735.05. Volumes stood at 40634 shares in the last session.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd registered volume of 1.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 62560 shares. The stock slipped 3.25% to Rs.1,141.45. Volumes stood at 1.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 14:30 IST

