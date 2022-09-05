Dish TV India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Suzlon Energy Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Jai Corp Ltd and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 September 2022.

Dish TV India Ltd spiked 19.94% to Rs 17.02 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 50.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd soared 15.44% to Rs 10.17. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 993.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 267.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd surged 12.35% to Rs 240.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30190 shares in the past one month.

Jai Corp Ltd advanced 11.91% to Rs 155.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd exploded 11.08% to Rs 385. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47938 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34579 shares in the past one month.

