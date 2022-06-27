Dish TV India Ltd soars 6.64%, up for third straight session

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 12.85, up 6.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.45% in last one year as compared to a 0.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.64% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1892.9, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.34 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

