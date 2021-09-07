Dish TV India Ltd spurts 11.27%, gains for five straight sessions

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 15.3, up 11.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.91% in last one year as compared to a 54.05% gain in NIFTY and a 4.07% gain in the Nifty Media.

Dish TV India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15.3, up 11.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 17434.1. The Sensex is at 58534.91, up 0.41%. Dish TV India Ltd has added around 21.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1661.4, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 517.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 70.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

