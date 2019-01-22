Hindustan Zinc standalone net profit declines 3.79% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.45% to Rs 5540.00 croreNet profit of Hindustan Zinc declined 3.79% to Rs 2211.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2298.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.45% to Rs 5540.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5922.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5540.005922.00 -6 OPM %51.2354.78 -PBDT3337.003508.00 -5 PBT2848.003135.00 -9 NP2211.002298.00 -4
