Hindustan Zinc standalone net profit declines 3.79% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 6.45% to Rs 5540.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Zinc declined 3.79% to Rs 2211.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2298.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.45% to Rs 5540.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5922.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5540.005922.00 -6 OPM %51.2354.78 -PBDT3337.003508.00 -5 PBT2848.003135.00 -9 NP2211.002298.00 -4

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 15:27 IST

