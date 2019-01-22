Union Bank of India reports standalone net profit of Rs 153.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 2.63% to Rs 8477.53 croreNet profit of Union Bank of India reported to Rs 153.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1249.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 2.63% to Rs 8477.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8260.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income8477.538260.47 3 OPM %59.2339.21 -PBDT133.25-1599.80 LP PBT133.25-1599.80 LP NP153.21-1249.85 LP
