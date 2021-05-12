Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 69.38 points or 0.94% at 7274.54 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (down 4.53%), Max Financial Services Ltd (down 3.28%),Max India Ltd (down 3.03%),SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 2.78%),ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 2.43%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Muthoot Finance Ltd (down 2.34%), UTI Asset Management Company Ltd (down 2.22%), IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 2.11%), ICICI Bank Ltd (down 1.99%), and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (down 1.87%).

On the other hand, Central Bank of India (up 9.94%), Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd (up 9.25%), and UCO Bank (up 9.03%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 401.91 or 0.82% at 48759.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 108.6 points or 0.73% at 14742.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 8.47 points or 0.04% at 22614.64.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.81 points or 0.16% at 7189.97.

On BSE,1654 shares were trading in green, 1286 were trading in red and 190 were unchanged.

