Dishman Carbogen gains as board to mull fund raising via NCDs

Dishman Carbogen Amcis jumped 6.81% to Rs 127.90 after the company said that its board will consider fund raising through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on Friday, 10 March 2023.

The pharma company said that the NCDs will be issued by way of private placement, subject to such regulatory or statutory approvals as may be required.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis is a fully integrated CRAMS (contract research & manufacturing) company. The company has global presence with development and manufacturing sites in Switzerland, UK, France, Netherlands, India, and China.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 32.7% to Rs 46.96 crore on 13.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 639.79 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

