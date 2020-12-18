Orient Cement Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Somany Ceramics Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd and Ion Exchange (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 December 2020.

Orient Cement Ltd soared 5.40% to Rs 86.9 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69882 shares in the past one month.

Somany Ceramics Ltd surged 5.21% to Rs 338. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8703 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12910 shares in the past one month.

Whirlpool of India Ltd spiked 5.11% to Rs 2301.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6196 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4799 shares in the past one month.

Pidilite Industries Ltd jumped 4.82% to Rs 1707.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28893 shares in the past one month.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd spurt 4.26% to Rs 833. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37752 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21706 shares in the past one month.

