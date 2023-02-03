Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 66.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 31.51% to Rs 1707.68 croreNet profit of Divi's Laboratories declined 66.00% to Rs 306.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 902.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 31.51% to Rs 1707.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2493.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1707.682493.24 -32 OPM %23.9144.01 -PBDT522.401113.57 -53 PBT435.631033.66 -58 NP306.80902.24 -66
