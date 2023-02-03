JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ashima reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 66.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 31.51% to Rs 1707.68 crore

Net profit of Divi's Laboratories declined 66.00% to Rs 306.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 902.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 31.51% to Rs 1707.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2493.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1707.682493.24 -32 OPM %23.9144.01 -PBDT522.401113.57 -53 PBT435.631033.66 -58 NP306.80902.24 -66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 13:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU