JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vintage Coffee & Beverages standalone net profit rises 1025.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore consolidated net profit rises 280.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 42.49% to Rs 1721.94 crore

Net profit of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore rose 280.34% to Rs 165.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.49% to Rs 1721.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1208.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1721.941208.46 42 OPM %14.569.10 -PBDT224.3179.89 181 PBT217.1972.87 198 NP165.7943.59 280

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 13:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU