Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore consolidated net profit rises 280.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore rose 280.34% to Rs 165.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.49% to Rs 1721.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1208.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1721.941208.4614.569.10224.3179.89217.1972.87165.7943.59

