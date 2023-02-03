Max Ventures and Industries consolidated net profit declines 87.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.39% to Rs 29.28 crore

Net profit of Max Ventures and Industries declined 87.70% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.39% to Rs 29.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.29.2838.2224.1828.558.918.175.454.374.0232.69

