Linc standalone net profit rises 298.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.65% to Rs 124.55 crore

Net profit of Linc rose 298.92% to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.65% to Rs 124.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 95.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.124.5595.3314.607.0618.447.0714.903.7011.132.79

