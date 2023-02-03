Linc standalone net profit rises 298.92% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 30.65% to Rs 124.55 crore

Net profit of Linc rose 298.92% to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.65% to Rs 124.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 95.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales124.5595.33 31 OPM %14.607.06 -PBDT18.447.07 161 PBT14.903.70 303 NP11.132.79 299

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 13:58 IST

