Linc standalone net profit rises 298.92% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Linc standalone net profit rises 167.04% in the September 2022 quarter
Integra Essentia standalone net profit rises 298.11% in the December 2022 quarter
Gorani Industries standalone net profit rises 91.18% in the December 2022 quarter
DRC Systems India standalone net profit rises 2214.29% in the December 2022 quarter
International Travel House standalone net profit rises 99.09% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 30.65% to Rs 124.55 croreNet profit of Linc rose 298.92% to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.65% to Rs 124.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 95.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales124.5595.33 31 OPM %14.607.06 -PBDT18.447.07 161 PBT14.903.70 303 NP11.132.79 299
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU