Divi's Laboratories standalone net profit rises 35.41% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 35.41% to Rs 391.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 289.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.54% to Rs 1376.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1256.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.01% to Rs 1372.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1332.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.83% to Rs 5310.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4879.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

