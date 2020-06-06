Divi's Laboratories standalone net profit rises 35.41% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 7.78% in the December 2019 quarter
Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 21.30% in the December 2019 quarter
Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 71.52% in the March 2020 quarter
Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit declines 20.43% in the December 2019 quarter
Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 9.54% to Rs 1376.24 croreNet profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 35.41% to Rs 391.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 289.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.54% to Rs 1376.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1256.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.01% to Rs 1372.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1332.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.83% to Rs 5310.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4879.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1376.241256.43 10 5310.574879.66 9 OPM %32.6032.72 -34.1937.89 - PBDT524.76452.72 16 1999.242002.04 0 PBT475.22410.38 16 1813.291833.23 -1 NP391.80289.35 35 1372.711332.65 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU