Max Ventures and Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Max Ventures and Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.91 crore in the December 2019 quarter
New York Life to acquire 49% stake in Max Ventures' step-down subsidiary -Northern Propmart Solutions
Max Real Estates, New York Life become 51:49 shareholders in NSPL
Max Group launches initiative to gather one lakh social isolation pledges
MaxVIL cements footprint in commercial RE in NCR
-
Sales rise 1.44% to Rs 253.10 croreNet profit of Max Ventures and Industries reported to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.44% to Rs 253.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 249.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 37.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 23.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 49.80% to Rs 1382.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 922.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales253.10249.51 1 1382.22922.70 50 OPM %14.123.86 -12.062.04 - PBDT19.452.99 551 113.03-0.33 LP PBT7.75-5.21 LP 66.91-30.80 LP NP2.04-3.80 LP 37.43-23.11 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU