Max Ventures and Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.44% to Rs 253.10 crore

Net profit of Max Ventures and Industries reported to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.44% to Rs 253.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 249.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 37.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 23.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 49.80% to Rs 1382.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 922.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

