Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit declines 46.88% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.38% in the December 2019 quarter
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries standalone net profit declines 32.28% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
Toyota comes out with restart manual for manufacturing sector post-lockdown
-
Sales decline 22.36% to Rs 786.90 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Brothers declined 46.88% to Rs 23.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.36% to Rs 786.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1013.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 1954.29% to Rs 71.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.38% to Rs 3135.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3349.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales786.901013.50 -22 3135.403349.00 -6 OPM %8.918.57 -6.603.81 - PBDT65.5078.60 -17 192.50104.40 84 PBT42.5063.50 -33 121.3040.60 199 NP23.0043.30 -47 71.903.50 1954
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU