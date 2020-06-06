Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit declines 46.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.36% to Rs 786.90 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Brothers declined 46.88% to Rs 23.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.36% to Rs 786.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1013.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1954.29% to Rs 71.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.38% to Rs 3135.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3349.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

786.901013.503135.403349.008.918.576.603.8165.5078.60192.50104.4042.5063.50121.3040.6023.0043.3071.903.50

