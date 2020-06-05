Max Ventures and Industries standalone net profit declines 29.97% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.31% to Rs 8.66 croreNet profit of Max Ventures and Industries declined 29.97% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.31% to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.83% to Rs 11.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.68% to Rs 29.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.667.78 11 29.6625.64 16 OPM %45.9625.84 -43.4611.15 - PBDT4.483.78 19 18.0811.15 62 PBT3.653.73 -2 15.0410.96 37 NP2.713.87 -30 11.398.91 28
