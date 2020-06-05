Max Ventures and Industries standalone net profit declines 29.97% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 11.31% to Rs 8.66 crore

Net profit of Max Ventures and Industries declined 29.97% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.31% to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.83% to Rs 11.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.68% to Rs 29.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

8.667.7829.6625.6445.9625.8443.4611.154.483.7818.0811.153.653.7315.0410.962.713.8711.398.91

