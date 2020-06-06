Timken India standalone net profit rises 7.06% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.47% to Rs 405.53 croreNet profit of Timken India rose 7.06% to Rs 61.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.47% to Rs 405.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 447.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 65.57% to Rs 246.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 148.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.80% to Rs 1617.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1664.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales405.53447.96 -9 1617.751664.43 -3 OPM %23.1422.59 -22.4517.34 - PBDT100.91107.84 -6 383.22303.15 26 PBT82.3985.65 -4 306.36223.82 37 NP61.2657.22 7 246.10148.64 66
