Timken India standalone net profit rises 7.06% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.47% to Rs 405.53 crore

Net profit of Timken India rose 7.06% to Rs 61.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.47% to Rs 405.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 447.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.57% to Rs 246.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 148.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.80% to Rs 1617.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1664.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

