BGR Energy Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd, Oriental Aromatics Ltd, Hubtown Ltd and Intense Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 July 2020.

BGR Energy Systems Ltd spiked 13.99% to Rs 39.1 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 83659 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52306 shares in the past one month.

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd surged 9.99% to Rs 59.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 63701 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44052 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Aromatics Ltd soared 9.98% to Rs 278.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 57310 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7899 shares in the past one month.

Hubtown Ltd advanced 9.97% to Rs 13.13. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16177 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15129 shares in the past one month.

Intense Technologies Ltd added 9.96% to Rs 30.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 670 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10706 shares in the past one month.

