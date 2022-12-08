Healthcare stocks slide

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 207.05 points or 0.88% at 23345.39 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (down 3.67%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 3.23%),Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.5%),Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd (down 2.19%),RPG Life Sciences Ltd (down 2.03%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vimta Labs Ltd (down 1.96%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (down 1.68%), Lupin Ltd (down 1.63%), Sequent Scientific Ltd (down 1.59%), and IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.5%).

On the other hand, Themis Medicare Ltd (up 6.72%), Take Solutions Ltd (up 6.31%), and Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.4%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 49.44 or 0.08% at 62460.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.55 points or 0.09% at 18578.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 86.73 points or 0.29% at 29846.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.77 points or 0.38% at 9268.52.

On BSE,1887 shares were trading in green, 1508 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

