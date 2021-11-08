Divis Laboratories Ltd Slips 7.72%, S&P BSE Healthcare index Shed 1.43%

Divis Laboratories Ltd has lost 5.28% over last one month compared to 4.75% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 0.24% drop in the SENSEX

Divis Laboratories Ltd fell 7.72% today to trade at Rs 4803.3. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is down 1.43% to quote at 24953.98. The index is down 4.75 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Medicamen Biotech Ltd decreased 4.19% and Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd lost 4.15% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 26.97 % over last one year compared to the 43.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Divis Laboratories Ltd has lost 5.28% over last one month compared to 4.75% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 0.24% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14874 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 29338 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5425 on 18 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3040 on 02 Nov 2020.

