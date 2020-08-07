Magma Fincorp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Lupin Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd and Deepak Nitrite Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 August 2020.

Lupin Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd and Deepak Nitrite Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 August 2020.

Magma Fincorp Ltd crashed 6.28% to Rs 29.1 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lupin Ltd tumbled 6.25% to Rs 877.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99609 shares in the past one month.

Varun Beverages Ltd lost 5.60% to Rs 745.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18441 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13600 shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd slipped 5.13% to Rs 598.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65132 shares in the past one month.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd plummeted 4.36% to Rs 615. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)