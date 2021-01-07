Dixon Tech rallies on signing deal with boAt

Dixon Technologies (India) jumped 4.45% to Rs 15,105.05 after the company entered into an agreement with Imagine Marketing ("boAt") for manufacturing of twin wireless speakers.

Dixon Technologies (India) and boat have entered into agreement for manufacturing twin wireless speakers. Dixon will be manufacturing the products from its facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Commenting on this association, Atul B. Lall, the vice chairman & managing director of Dixon Technologies (India), has said that: "boAt is the leader in the earwear segment. Their high-quality audio devices are known for their style and efficiency. We are delighted and encouraged by the trust they have bestowed on Dixon for this collaboration. Dixon Group is committed to have pivotal impact in making India an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' backed by our commitment and performance."

The company reported 21.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.36 crore on a 16.9% rise in net sales to Rs 1,638.74 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Dixon Technologies (India) is a design-focused products and solutions company. The firm engages in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)