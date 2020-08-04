Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit declines 93.21% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 54.93% to Rs 516.94 crore

Net profit of Dixon Technologies (India) declined 93.21% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 54.93% to Rs 516.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1146.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.516.941146.923.274.5811.4143.302.1635.691.6023.58

