Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit declines 93.21% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 54.93% to Rs 516.94 crore

Net profit of Dixon Technologies (India) declined 93.21% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 54.93% to Rs 516.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1146.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales516.941146.92 -55 OPM %3.274.58 -PBDT11.4143.30 -74 PBT2.1635.69 -94 NP1.6023.58 -93

First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 14:32 IST

