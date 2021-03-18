Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Spikes 6.86%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Rises 1.83%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has lost 76.96% over last one month compared to 2.23% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.6% drop in the SENSEX

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd rose 6.86% today to trade at Rs 4290.4. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 1.83% to quote at 33054.8. The index is up 2.23 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Blue Star Ltd increased 3.08% and Bajaj Electricals Ltd added 2.34% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 60.58 % over last one year compared to the 73.99% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has lost 76.96% over last one month compared to 2.23% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.6% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4959 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4920 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 21500 on 15 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2899.95 on 24 Mar 2020.

