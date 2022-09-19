Adani Green commissions 324.4 MW wind power plant in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh

Adani Wind Energy MP One Private (AWEMP1PL) (earlier known as SBESS Services ProjectCo Two), a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has commissioned a 324.4 MW Wind Power Plant in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

The plant has two 25-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with SECI of 274.4 MW and 50 MW, at Rs. 2.83/kwh.

With the successful commissioning of this plant, Adani Green Energy has increased its operational generation capacity to 6.1 GW. This places AGEL's total renewable portfolio of ~20.4 GW well on track to reach its vision of 25 GW capacity by 2025.

The newly commissioned plant will be managed by the Adani Group's intelligent 'Energy Network Operation Centre' platform, which has proven technological capability and has aided AGEL in achieving superior operational performance of its entire renewable portfolio spread across diverse locations in India.

