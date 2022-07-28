Dixon Technologies Q1 PAT zooms 152% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Dixon Technologies (India) reported a 151.7% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.70 crore on 52.9% jump in net sales to Rs 2,855.07crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
The company's profit before tax climbed 157.1% to Rs 61.97 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022 as against Rs 24.10 crore posted in the same period last year.
Consolidated EBITDA grew 108% to Rs 100.54 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 48.27 crore recorded in Q1 FY22. EBITDA margin improved to 3.5% in the first quarter as compared to 2.6% reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.
Total expenses spiked 51.52% to Rs 2,793.44 crore in Q1 FY23 as compared with same period last year. During the quarter, cost of raw materials consumed surged 56.16% to Rs 2,766.70 crore and employee benefits expense grew 51.51% to Rs 54.74 crore.
Revenue from Consumer Electronics segment was at Rs 932.17 crore (down 26.15% YoY), Lighting Products segment revenue stood at Rs 231.23 crore (up 50.65% YoY), revenue from Home Appliances segment was at Rs 255.60 crore (up 262% YoY). Meanwhile, Mobile & EMS division revenue was at Rs 1,304.94 crore (up 326.65% YoY) and revenue from Security Systems stood at Rs 131.13 crore (up 74.51% YoY).
Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.
Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) were down 1.70% to Rs 3,636.25 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU