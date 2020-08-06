DLF reports standalone net loss of Rs 40.00 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 46.50% to Rs 270.05 crore

Net loss of DLF reported to Rs 40.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 782.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.50% to Rs 270.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 504.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.270.05504.744.5620.06-32.1365.89-53.2744.67-40.00782.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)