JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit declines 38.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Meghmani Organics consolidated net profit declines 87.79% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 31.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.43% to Rs 675.43 crore

Net profit of Dodla Dairy rose 31.76% to Rs 35.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 675.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 575.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales675.43575.19 17 OPM %7.949.04 -PBDT59.8355.44 8 PBT43.9442.21 4 NP35.3926.86 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 14:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU