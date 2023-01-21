Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 31.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.43% to Rs 675.43 crore

Net profit of Dodla Dairy rose 31.76% to Rs 35.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 675.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 575.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.675.43575.197.949.0459.8355.4443.9442.2135.3926.86

