Garware Technical Fibres receives upgrade in LT ratings
UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit declines 38.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.53% to Rs 15520.93 crore

Net profit of UltraTech Cement declined 38.03% to Rs 1058.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1707.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.53% to Rs 15520.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12984.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales15520.9312984.93 20 OPM %15.0518.63 -PBDT2250.472308.33 -3 PBT1527.241634.14 -7 NP1058.201707.72 -38

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 14:05 IST

