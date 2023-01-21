UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit declines 38.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.53% to Rs 15520.93 crore

Net profit of UltraTech Cement declined 38.03% to Rs 1058.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1707.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.53% to Rs 15520.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12984.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.15520.9312984.9315.0518.632250.472308.331527.241634.141058.201707.72

