UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit declines 38.03% in the December 2022 quarter

UltraTech Cement, Adani Transmission, TVS Motor, Paytm in focus
UltraTech Cement commissions new cement capacities
UltraTech Cement commissions 1.9 mtpa cement capacity in Rajasthan
UltraTech Cement commissions 3rd Wall Care Putty plant in Rajasthan
UltraTech completes 1.3 mtpa expansion in UP
Sales rise 19.53% to Rs 15520.93 croreNet profit of UltraTech Cement declined 38.03% to Rs 1058.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1707.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.53% to Rs 15520.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12984.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales15520.9312984.93 20 OPM %15.0518.63 -PBDT2250.472308.33 -3 PBT1527.241634.14 -7 NP1058.201707.72 -38
