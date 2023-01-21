Cil Securities standalone net profit rises 58.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.08% to Rs 2.64 crore

Net profit of Cil Securities rose 58.82% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.08% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.641.9433.3336.600.870.720.850.700.810.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)