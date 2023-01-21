Cil Securities standalone net profit rises 58.82% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 36.08% to Rs 2.64 croreNet profit of Cil Securities rose 58.82% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.08% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.641.94 36 OPM %33.3336.60 -PBDT0.870.72 21 PBT0.850.70 21 NP0.810.51 59
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
