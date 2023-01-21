JUST IN
Business Standard

Cil Securities standalone net profit rises 58.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 36.08% to Rs 2.64 crore

Net profit of Cil Securities rose 58.82% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.08% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.641.94 36 OPM %33.3336.60 -PBDT0.870.72 21 PBT0.850.70 21 NP0.810.51 59

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 12:53 IST

