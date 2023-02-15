Dollar Industries standalone net profit declines 80.32% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 25.20% to Rs 285.34 croreNet profit of Dollar Industries declined 80.32% to Rs 8.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.20% to Rs 285.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 381.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales285.34381.49 -25 OPM %6.8116.86 -PBDT15.9963.85 -75 PBT11.2159.61 -81 NP8.7444.41 -80
