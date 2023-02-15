Dollar Industries standalone net profit declines 80.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.20% to Rs 285.34 crore

Net profit of Dollar Industries declined 80.32% to Rs 8.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.20% to Rs 285.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 381.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.285.34381.496.8116.8615.9963.8511.2159.618.7444.41

