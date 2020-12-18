We Expect The Government To Introduce More Growth- Oriented Measures In The Next Budget: FICCI

-
ALSO READ
FICCI Cuts GDP Estimate To -4.5% For This Fiscal
Domestic Manufacturing Firms Operating Between 28% To 63% Of Their Capacities
Decision to introduce import embargo on defence items signals Government's resolve to push forward Vocal for Local campaign
Benign Financing Conditions Spurred Record Issuance Of Corporate Bonds Worth Around Rs 3.2 Lakh Crore Says RBI Governor
Government Working With RBI On Industry's Need For Restructuring Of Loans Due To COVID-19 Impact
-
Mr Uday Shankar, President, FICCI, commenting on upcoming budget said, "The government has been taking a series of bold initiatives to boost the economy that's already reviving strongly. The next budget is an opportunity to provide catalysts to this process. We should look at out of the box measures to accelerate growth and stimulate demand. FICCI has also recommended special focus on sectors that are important for the long-term revival of the economy."
"After the initial setback on account of COVID-19, we have also seen the best of entrepreneurship. Transformational reforms have been introduced by the government at a scale and speed not seen before. It is time to take things forward and build on the country's growth agenda so that we return to the path of high growth as soon as possible. We expect the government to introduce more growth- oriented measures in the next budget as well as look at some innovative ways to shore up its own finances. Additionally, there is a need to strengthen the social sectors particularly education and healthcare. Unlocking private sector capital in these sectors should be a priority especially when these sectors have been devastated due to COVID-19 and require a major infusion of investments," he added.
"Finally, to take forward the financial inclusion agenda as well as meet the financing requirements of a growing economy, we hope reforms in the banking sector would also attract government's attention. We need more banks in the country as well as a Development Finance Institution that can provide funds for industrial projects at low rates of interest for long tenures. With digital economy being the clear differentiator amongst countries in terms of their growth performance, we also request the government to look at incentivising start-ups as well as technology businesses in areas such as AI, ML and other digital technologies," said Mr Shankar.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU