Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.56 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.23% to Rs 41.05 croreNet profit of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital reported to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.23% to Rs 41.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 75.81% to Rs 11.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 170.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 153.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales41.0537.58 9 170.05153.32 11 OPM %15.6911.79 -17.0215.28 - PBDT6.164.13 49 28.3423.14 22 PBT2.711.74 56 17.4313.36 30 NP1.56-0.83 LP 11.926.78 76
