Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit declines 37.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 63.54 crore

Net profit of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital declined 37.91% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 63.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 56.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.63.5456.4824.1629.8313.8015.556.7010.895.068.15

