Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit declines 37.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 63.54 crore

Net profit of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital declined 37.91% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 63.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 56.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales63.5456.48 13 OPM %24.1629.83 -PBDT13.8015.55 -11 PBT6.7010.89 -38 NP5.068.15 -38

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 14:05 IST

