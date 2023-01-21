Nakoda Group of Industries standalone net profit declines 65.43% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 5.63% to Rs 17.42 crore

Net profit of Nakoda Group of Industries declined 65.43% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.63% to Rs 17.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.4218.46 -6 OPM %6.548.40 -PBDT0.621.01 -39 PBT0.360.84 -57 NP0.280.81 -65

