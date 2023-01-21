Nakoda Group of Industries standalone net profit declines 65.43% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tricom Fruit Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Nakoda Group of Industries standalone net profit declines 50.98% in the September 2022 quarter
India's Indermit Gill appointed Chief Economist of World Bank
An urban solution for urban problems: Nakoda Urban Services
Agri-Tech (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 5.63% to Rs 17.42 croreNet profit of Nakoda Group of Industries declined 65.43% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.63% to Rs 17.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.4218.46 -6 OPM %6.548.40 -PBDT0.621.01 -39 PBT0.360.84 -57 NP0.280.81 -65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU