Nakoda Group of Industries standalone net profit declines 65.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.63% to Rs 17.42 crore

Net profit of Nakoda Group of Industries declined 65.43% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.63% to Rs 17.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.17.4218.466.548.400.621.010.360.840.280.81

