Shrem InvIT standalone net profit declines 44.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.74% to Rs 145.45 crore

Net profit of Shrem InvIT declined 44.10% to Rs 67.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 121.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.74% to Rs 145.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 176.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.145.45176.8181.8394.3267.68121.0767.68121.0767.68121.07

