Shrem InvIT standalone net profit declines 44.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.74% to Rs 145.45 croreNet profit of Shrem InvIT declined 44.10% to Rs 67.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 121.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.74% to Rs 145.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 176.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales145.45176.81 -18 OPM %81.8394.32 -PBDT67.68121.07 -44 PBT67.68121.07 -44 NP67.68121.07 -44
