Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 94.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Tata Power Company rose 94.32% to Rs 819.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 421.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.02% to Rs 14030.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9810.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

