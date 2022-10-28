JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit declines 52.55% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 94.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 43.02% to Rs 14030.72 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Company rose 94.32% to Rs 819.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 421.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.02% to Rs 14030.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9810.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14030.729810.22 43 OPM %12.5513.55 -PBDT2210.481408.91 57 PBT1372.85637.74 115 NP819.09421.51 94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 16:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU