Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 94.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.02% to Rs 14030.72 croreNet profit of Tata Power Company rose 94.32% to Rs 819.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 421.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.02% to Rs 14030.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9810.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14030.729810.22 43 OPM %12.5513.55 -PBDT2210.481408.91 57 PBT1372.85637.74 115 NP819.09421.51 94
