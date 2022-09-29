Adani Enterprises achieves financial closure for Ganga Expressway project

Adani Enterprises announced that Budaun Hardoi Road (BHRPL), Hardoi Unnao Road (HURPL) and Unnao Prayagraj Road (UPRPL), wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company have achieved Financial Closure for the Access-Controlled Six Lane (Expandable to Eight Lane) Greenfield Ganga Expressway Project (Group-II, III & IV) in the State of Uttar Pradesh respectively on DBFOT (Toll) basis under PPP mode.

The Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, which will connect Meerut with Prayagraj, will be India's longest expressway to be implemented on DBFOT basis.

Of its 594-km length, AEL will build 464 km from Budaun to Prayagraj, which comprises 80% of the expressway project.

