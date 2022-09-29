Adani Enterprises achieves financial closure for Ganga Expressway project

-
ALSO READ
Adani Enterprises subsidiaries achieves financial closure for greenfield Ganga Expressway project
IRB Infra SPV achieves financial closure for Ganga Expressway project
IRB Infra achieves financial closure for Rs 6538 cr Ganga Expressway project
Adani Group shares witness steep selling
Dilip Buildcon gains on emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 1400-cr project
-
The Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, which will connect Meerut with Prayagraj, will be India's longest expressway to be implemented on DBFOT basis.
Of its 594-km length, AEL will build 464 km from Budaun to Prayagraj, which comprises 80% of the expressway project.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU