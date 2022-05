Board of State Bank of India approves USD denominated bond issuance in FY23

At meeting held on 10 May 2022

The Executive Committee of the Central Board of State Bank of India in its meeting held on 10 May 2022 has approved the following:

"To examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches up to US$ 2 Billion (US$ Two Billion) under Reg-S/144A, through a public offer and / or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 2022 - 23."

