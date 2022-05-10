Power Finance Corporation announces incorporation of step-down subsidiaries (SPVs)

-
ALSO READ
Adani Enterprises announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary
Board of HDFC AMC approves incorporation of subsidiary in Gift City
Board of Somany Ceramics approves incorporation of subsidiary
Board of Clean Science & Technology approves incorporation of subsidiary
Board of Paras Defence and Space Technologies approves incorporation of subsidiary
-
Power Finance Corporation announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, PFC Consulting has incorporated three wholly owned subsidiaries (SPVs):
Siot Transmission - For creation of 400/200 kV, 2x 315 MVA S/S at Siot, Jammu & Kashmir
Fatehgarh III Beawer Transmission - For development of transmission system for evacuation of power from REZ in Rajasthan (20 GW) under Phase III Part G.
Beawer Dausa Transmission - For development of transmission system for evacuation of power from REZ in Rajasthan (20 GW) under Phase III Part H.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU