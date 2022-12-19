Dr Reddys completes Phase 1 study of DRL_TC, a proposed biosimilar of tocilizumab

-
ALSO READ
Biocon Biologics out-licenses two biosimilar assets to Yoshindo
Lupin signs pact to supply five biosimilars in Philippines
Dr.Reddy's Lab launches generic version of Revlimid in US market
Healthcare shares gain
Shilpa Biologicals completes Human Clinical Studies of its Adalimumab biosimilar
-
This Phase 1 study used a subcutaneous formulation to evaluate the pharmacokinetic equivalence, safety and immunogenicity of Dr. Reddy's tocilizumab biosimilar candidate in comparison to reference products.
The company is initiating a global Phase 3 study with the aim of comparing the efficacy, safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of DRL_TC with the reference product in patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU