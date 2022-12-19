JUST IN
Dr Reddys completes Phase 1 study of DRL_TC, a proposed biosimilar of tocilizumab

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced that its tocilizumab biosimilar candidate, DRL_TC, successfully met its primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase 1 study.

This Phase 1 study used a subcutaneous formulation to evaluate the pharmacokinetic equivalence, safety and immunogenicity of Dr. Reddy's tocilizumab biosimilar candidate in comparison to reference products.

The company is initiating a global Phase 3 study with the aim of comparing the efficacy, safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of DRL_TC with the reference product in patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 12:20 IST

