Dr Reddys Lab gets emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V in India

-
ALSO READ
Dr Reddys initiates process for Emergency Use Authorization of Sputnik V
Dr Reddys receives DCGI nod to import Sputnik vaccine into India
Dr Reddys Lab gains on seeking emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V in India
Dr Reddys Labs, RDIF commence clinical trials for Sputnik V vaccine in India
Dr. Reddys receives DCGI approval to conduct Phase 3 clinical trial for Sputnik V vaccine in India
-
The drug major has received the permission from the Drug Controller General of India to import the Sputnik V vaccine into India for restricted use in emergency situations as per the provisions of the New Drug and Clincial Trials rules, 2019.
In September 2020, Dr Reddy's Laboratories had partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct the clinical trials of Sputnik V and distribute the vaccine in India. In addition to the trials conducted in Russia by RDIF. Phase II / III clinical trials of the vaccine were carried out by Dr Reddy's Laboratories in India.
Sputnik V has been approved for use in 60 countries around the world. It ranks second among coronavirus vaccines globally in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators. Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination. The efficacy of Sputnik V was determined to be 91.6% as per a published article in the Lancet, one of the world's oldest and most respected medical journals.
The co-chairman and managing director of Dr Reddy's Laboratories, G V Prasad, said, "We are very pleased to obtain the emergency use authorsation for Sputnik V in India. With the rising cases in India, vaccination is the most effective tool in our battle against COVID-19. This will enable us to contribute to our nation's effort of vaccinating a signficant proportion of our population."
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.90 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared to net loss of Rs 538.40 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter rose 12.5% Y-o-Y to Rs 4,929.60 crore.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. Through its three businesses - pharmaceutical services & active ingredients, global generics and proprietary Products.
Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 2.04% to Rs 4,887.20 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU