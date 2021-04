Sun Pharmaceuticals announces acquisition of ownership interest in AWACS and Trikaal

Through its wholly owned India subsidiary's investee entity i.e. ABCD Technologies LLP

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries announced that its wholly owned Indian subsidiary's investee entity i.e. ABCD Technologies LLP (to be renamed as IndoHealth Services LLP) has through its wholly-owned entity DigiHealth Technologies LLP, acquired 66.02% ownership interest in AIOCD Pharmasofttech Awacs (AWACS) though a combination of (i) direct purchase of 50% ownership interest in AWACS and (ii) indirect purchase of 16.02% ownership interest in AWACS through acquisition of 32.04% shareholding interest in Trikaal Mediinfotech.

It is also agreed to acquire the balance stake subject to fulfilment of certain terms and conditions.

