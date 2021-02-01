Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Slides 3.67%

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has lost 15.47% over last one month compared to 6.47% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 2.8% drop in the SENSEX

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd fell 3.67% today to trade at Rs 4430. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is down 0.91% to quote at 20440.81. The index is down 6.47 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd decreased 3.01% and RPG Life Sciences Ltd lost 2.97% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 48.83 % over last one year compared to the 17.09% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has lost 15.47% over last one month compared to 6.47% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 2.8% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12647 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 42068 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5514.65 on 21 Sep 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2497.6 on 19 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)