Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd soars 1.67%, up for third straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4823, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.73% in last one year as compared to a 23.22% gain in NIFTY and a 9.34% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4823, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 17228.6. The Sensex is at 57885.29, down 0.02%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has added around 3.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13836.15, up 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4825.2, up 1.48% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is down 6.73% in last one year as compared to a 23.22% gain in NIFTY and a 9.34% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 48.8 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

