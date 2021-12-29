SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 1.08%, up for fifth straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1190.3, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.82% in last one year as compared to a 23.16% jump in NIFTY and a 13.32% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1190.3, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 17220.75. The Sensex is at 57893.39, down 0.01%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 2.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17178.6, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1189.75, up 1.01% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 31.82% in last one year as compared to a 23.16% jump in NIFTY and a 13.32% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 95.43 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)