Saksoft Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

DCW Ltd, SMS Lifesciences India Ltd, Manaksia Steels Ltd and GTL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 September 2020.

Saksoft Ltd soared 14.64% to Rs 344.45 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 38350 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4401 shares in the past one month.

DCW Ltd spiked 11.29% to Rs 15.67. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 604.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11953 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2745 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Steels Ltd spurt 9.96% to Rs 10.93. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6995 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5288 shares in the past one month.

GTL Ltd rose 9.89% to Rs 2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13880 shares in the past one month.

