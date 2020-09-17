J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd and NESCO Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 September 2020.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd spiked 7.68% to Rs 1044 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 71074 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30449 shares in the past one month.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd surged 5.20% to Rs 269.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 78551 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12253 shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd soared 4.99% to Rs 219. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45054 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49613 shares in the past one month.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd advanced 4.87% to Rs 792.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8247 shares in the past one month.

NESCO Ltd added 4.58% to Rs 582.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8349 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18877 shares in the past one month.

